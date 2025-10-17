5 northern district ablaze with torch rallies demanding Teesta plan implementation

Northern Bangladesh witnessed a wave of torch rallies on Thursday evening as thousands gathered in five districts of Rangpur division demanding the immediate implementation of the long-awaited Teesta River Master Plan.

The torchlight demonstrations were organised under the banner of the ongoing movement “Jaago Bahe Teesta Bachai” (Rise to Save Teesta), and took place simultaneously at 11 points in Lalmonirhat, Rangpur, Nilphamari, Kurigram, and Gaibandha.

BNP leader Asadul Habib Dulu, the chief coordinator of the movement, formally inaugurated the events.

He said that people from all walks of life joined the program in unprecedented numbers, signaling a mass awakening over Teesta’s fate.

“The Teesta is not just a river of the north, it is the lifeline of Bangladesh’s economy. This is no longer a local issue—it is a national crisis,” Dulu said during his speech.

He warned that if the government does not begin implementation of the Teesta Master Plan by November, greater political movements will be launched. “We will bring Rangpur Division to a standstill if our demands are ignored.”

According to movement sources, over the past few months, river erosion and sandbar formation along the 130-kilometer stretch of the Teesta have displaced many people.

Farmlands and homesteads have been washed away, and ecological degradation is accelerating due to what they claim is government inaction and negligence.

Thursday's rallies featured slogans such as “Jaago Bahe Teesta Bachai” and “We Demand Teesta’s Fair Share,” as student groups, youth activists, political parties, and civil society members joined forces.

Earlier, rallies, human chains, long marches, and memorandum submissions were arranged in Lalmonirhat to press their demands.