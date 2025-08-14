Over 40,000 stranded in 5 districts as Teesta flows above danger mark

Over 40,000 people in five northern districts, including Rangpur and Lalmonirhat, remained stranded as the Teesta River continues to swell.

“The river is flowing 15cm above its danger mark at the Teesta Barrage Point,” said Tahidul Islam, assistant engineer of the Water Development Board (Dalia Division), on Thursday morning.

Heavy rainfall over recent days, coupled with a strong onrush of water from nearby hills, has intensified the situation.

"Authorities are closely monitoring the river, while residents face increasing difficulties accessing essential services and moving safely," Tahidul Islam said.

Houses, croplands and various structures in the low-lying areas of the districts are reportedly being washed away.

The Water Development Board said the sudden rise in Teesta’s waters has submerged homes and grazing lands, leading to a shortage of animal feed.

Low-lying areas, chars and river islands near the Teesta, including Nohali, Alambiditar, Kolkond, Lakshmitari, Gajghanta, and Mornaya unions of Gangachara upazila in Rangpur, Balapara and Tepamadhupur unions in Kaunia upazila, and Chowla union in Pirgachha upazila, are flooded.

In Lalmonirhat, 33 villages in five upazilas, 27 villages in Kurigram and 14 villages in Nilphamari are also affected, with water entering homes and forcing residents to seek safer shelters.

Enamul Kabir, a local resident along the Teesta riverbank, warned that rising water pressure is affecting roads and embankments in the settlement due to solar panels.

“If these are not protected, thousands of homesteads and agricultural lands will be lost to the river, and eventually, it may reach the upazila town,” he said.

Shamsul Alam, a day-labourer from Patikapara Union, said families are trapped as water inundates low-lying areas and roads.

“People are in severe trouble with livestock, children, the elderly, and the disabled. Water has also entered our home, but no one has come to check on us,” he added.

Meanwhile, about 70 metres of the embankment protecting the road bridge over the Teesta in Mohipur of Gangachara has collapsed, creating a 70-foot gap.

The Lalmonirhat-Rangpur road and over 1,000 nearby households are now under erosion threat due to the strong current.

Locals fear that the entire embankment could collapse, damaging bridges and communication systems if immediate measures are not taken.

The deputy commissioners of Rangpur and Lalmonirhat, Rabiul Faisal and Rakib Haidar, said low-lying areas along the Teesta are submerged.

They said a list of affected families will be compiled after a ground visit and necessary assistance will be provided, adding that adequate relief supplies are available.