Coast Guard, Navy intensify river patrols in Gopalganj

The Bangladesh Coast Guard and Navy have intensified patrols along the river routes of Gopalganj to prevent the accused involved in the recent attack on leaders of the National Citizen Party (NCP) from fleeing via waterways.

The information was confirmed in a press release sent to the media on Friday afternoon by Coast Guard Media Officer Lieutenant Commander Harun-or-Rashid.

According to the statement, following the recent attack on NCP leaders in Gopalganj, joint forces have continued their operations to maintain law and order.

As part of these ongoing efforts, special river patrols are being conducted by the Bangladesh Coast Guard and Navy to ensure that the perpetrators cannot escape using river routes.

To ensure security, members of the joint forces are conducting round-the-clock patrols.

The press release further said that suspicious vessels are being searched, passenger identities are being verified, and any suspicious movements are being closely monitored.

On Wednesday, clashes broke out during a National Citizens Party (NCP) rally in Gopalganj town, leaving five dead and dozens injured after Awami League activists and members of its banned student wing reportedly attacked the gathering at Municipal Park.