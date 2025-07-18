Curfew to remain in place in Gopalganj till 6am on Saturday

The ongoing curfew in Gopalganj will remain in effect until 6am on Saturday, according to a press release signed by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Kamruzzaman and sent to the media.

Earlier on Friday, the curfew was relaxed for seven hours from 11am, during which the city saw a slight return of activity.

Traffic movement increased along with the presence of people. Some shops reopened, and trading activities resumed.

The curfew was initially imposed from 8pm on Wednesday following an attack and clash targeting leaders and activists of the National Citizens’ Party (NCP).

According to law enforcement, members of the banned Chhatra League, along with activists from the Awami League and its affiliated organizations, carried out the attack. Four individuals died of gunshot wounds on the same day. Later, Ramzan Munshi, 35, a rickshaw-puller undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital, passed away late Thursday night. This has brought the total death toll to five.

During the relaxed period, movement was observed in key areas of the city, including the road adjacent to the launch terminal. A limited number of easy bikes, battery-run auto-rickshaws, and tempos were operating.

Private cars and motorcycles were also seen on the roads as people travelled to various destinations for urgent needs. Many roadside and alleyway shops reopened, though major markets remained closed and most stores in the bazaars did not operate.

Traders, especially those dealing in perishable items like fruits and vegetables, are facing significant losses due to the curfew. With shops closed for several days, many of their products have started rotting.

Ratan Saha, a fruit vendor from the main market, said: “We’re facing serious losses because we haven’t been able to open our shops during the curfew. Around Tk30,000 worth of fruits have rotted in the past three days. Today, we opened the shop for seven hours, but how much can we really sell in that time? The remaining fruits will also rot. We want the situation to return to normal soon.”

Law enforcement personnel were seen patrolling and stationed in various parts of the city with heightened alertness.

After the curfew resumed, shops closed again. Traffic in the city decreased significantly, and movement of people in streets and alleyways became limited.