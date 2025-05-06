BU students lock admin offices demanding VC’s removal

The protesting students of Barisal University (BU) locked all administrative offices on Tuesday demanding the immediate removal of Vice Chancellor Dr Sucharita Sharmin.

The protesters put the administrative offices under lock and key following a half-hour demonstration on the ground floor of the university.

They warned that they would paralyse the entire southern region of the country if their demand is not met immediately.

The protest that began 15 days back intensified on Sunday when students consolidated their demands into a single call for the VC's removal.

Students accused the VC of favouring authoritarian faculty members, failing to implement 22-point demand submitted six months ago and filing cases against protesters while sparing others involved in previous violent incidents.

"Despite submitting our demands six months ago, none have been implemented," said Shahidul Islam, a protesting student.

“The administration didn’t even file a case against Shahriar Shan, one of the perpetrators during the July movement, but instead filed cases against students protesting for legitimate reasons,” he said.

Abdur Rahman, another student, said: “Our classmate Zebunnesa Haque Jimmy, who had cancer, died without treatment after the VC ignored her appeal for support. Months passed, but her application sat unsigned in the office. We don't want such an inhumane VC.”

Another student Ashik Ahmed said the corrupt and incompetent VC has lost the moral right to remain in office.