BU students continue movement for 3rd day demanding VC’s removal

Barisal University (BU) students continued their protest for the third consecutive day on Wednesday, demanding the removal of Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Shuchita Sharmin.

The students staged sit-ins and demonstrations in front of the university's administrative building around 12:30pm to press home their one-point demand.

Chanting slogans against the VC and singing protest songs, the demonstrators voiced strong dissatisfaction with her leadership.

They alleged that Dr Sharmin had failed to fulfil their earlier 22-point demand, ignored appeals for financial assistance for a student who reportedly died due to lack of treatment, favoured fascist-aligned groups on campus, filed cases against students, and permitted corruption in development projects.

Describing Dr Sharmin as the "worst VC in the university’s history," the students vowed to continue their movement until she is removed from office.

The protesters also warned that if their demand is not met, they would lock the VC’s residence, cut its electricity supply, and block road communication between the capital and the southern region of the country.