Sunday, May 04, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Kuet classes remain suspended as teachers continue boycott over February unrest

Students have expressed frustration over the prolonged suspension of classes and exams

File image of Kuet. Photo: Collected
Update : 04 May 2025, 08:37 PM

No classes were held at Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (Kuet) on Sunday, despite the university reopening after a two-and-a-half-month closure, as teachers began a class boycott over various demands.

Md Abdullah Elias Akhtar, director of Students' Welfare at Kuet, said: “Classes could not be held as the teachers’ association is boycotting academic activities. The teachers remain firm in their decision. The vice-chancellor is holding a meeting with the teachers today.”

Md Faruk Hossain, general secretary of the Kuet Teachers’ Association, said: “We will not return to classes until justice is served against those responsible for the February 18 unrest and the assault on the vice-chancellor and other faculty members. We have already informed the newly appointed acting VC of our position.”

The crisis began on February 18 following an attack on students on campus.

In response, students demanded the resignation of the vice-chancellor (VC), pro-vice-chancellor (Pro-VC), and the director of students' welfare (DSW).

The prolonged protests—including a hunger strike by students—eventually led the Ministry of Education to remove the Kuet vice-chancellor and Pro-VC from their positions.

On Thursday, Prof Dr Md Hazrat Ali from the Civil Engineering Department at Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (Cuet) was appointed as the acting vice-chancellor.

He arrived in Khulna on Friday and formally assumed office on Saturday.

Students have expressed frustration over the prolonged suspension of classes and exams.

Topics:

BoycottKUET
Read More

Prof Hazrat Ali appointed as Kuet acting VC

Notification issued relieving Kuet's VC, pro-VC from duties

Kuet pro-VC claims he did not resign

Students end hunger strike after 56hrs as Kuet VC, pro-VC set to be removed

Education Adviser: Kuet students’ demands to resolve soon

Kuet withdraws expulsion of 37 students

Latest News

Adviser: Canadian investors can benefit from investing in Mirsharai

Hasnat Abdullah’s car attacked in Gazipur

Meghna Bank arranges foundation training course for MTOs

Experts urge sustainable, long-term, and investment-friendly tax strategies

Putin: No need to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x