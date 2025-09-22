Kuet suspends 5 students over harassment of faculty members

Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (Kuet) has taken disciplinary action against students accused of harassing faculty members, suspending five and issuing warning notices to 32 others.

The decision was made at a meeting of the Kuet Student Disciplinary Committee last Sunday, presided over by the university’s vice-chancellor.

Among the five suspended, MSc student Md Salim Sadman was suspended for one year. The four others—Omar Bin Hossain of Leather Engineering, Batch 23; Shanto Islam of Textile Engineering, Batch 21; Md Hridoy of Textile Engineering; and Safwan Ahmed Ifaz of Electronics and Communication Engineering, Batch 22—were suspended for six months each.

Professor Dr Md Faruque Hossain, general secretary of the Kuet Teachers’ Association, said the disciplinary committee decided to suspend five students for different periods and issue warning notices to 32 others. He added that the teachers’ association would hold a meeting to respond to the matter.

Professor Dr BM Ikramul Haque, director of student welfare at Kuet, confirmed that decisions were taken against a total of 37 students. “Among them, one was suspended for one year and four for six months, effective from the date of the committee meeting. The remaining 32 students were issued warning notices,” he said.