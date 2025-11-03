Tuesday, November 04, 2025

Madrasa Teacher killed as miscreants attack BNP office in Khulna

  • According to police and local sources, Mamun Sheikh was sitting in the office with a few locals when a group of assailants arrived on motorcycles
  • They hurled two bombs and fired four shots at the office before fleeing the scene
Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 03 Nov 2025, 09:42 PM

A madrasa teacher was killed and two sustained bullet injuries in a bomb and gun attack at a BNP office near the IT Gate of Khulna University of Engineering and Technology on Sunday night.

The incident happened at about 10PM. Deceased Imdadul Islam, 55, was a madrasa teacher.

Injured Mamun Sheikh, 45, is organising secretary of Jogipol union BNP and a union parishad member and Mizanur Rahman, said police.

According to police and local sources, Mamun Sheikh was sitting in the office with a few locals when a group of assailants arrived on motorcycles. They hurled two bombs and fired four shots at the office before fleeing the scene.

Imdadul, who had gone to the office to seek donations for a mosque event, was caught in the blast and died on the spot. The injured were rushed to Khulna Medical College Hospital for treatment.

Topics:

KilledKUETMadrasa TeacherKhulna Medical College and Hospital (KMCH)
