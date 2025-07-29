Classes resume at Kuet after over 5 months

Classes at Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (Kuet) resumed on Monday, ending an over five-month (160-day) academic halt caused by prolonged unrest between students and faculty.

Academic activities began under four faculties across 20 departments. University officials said over two-thirds of Kuet’s more than 7,000 students are now preparing for examinations, scheduled to begin on August 7. Students were seen attending classes in good numbers, with noticeable enthusiasm after the prolonged break.

Kuet's newly appointed Vice-Chancellor, Professor Dr Md Maksud Helali, confirmed that classes started at 9am.

“We have already issued the exam schedule starting from August 7. Except for examinees, all other students were present in their respective classes today,” he said.

General Secretary of the Kuet Teachers’ Association Professor Faruk Hossain said teachers returned to classes after suspending their protest program for three weeks, following assurances from the new vice-chancellor.

The academic disruption stemmed from a violent clash between general students and outsiders on February 18, reportedly over demands to ban student politics on campus. More than 100 people were injured in the violence. That night, students also allegedly harassed the then vice-chancellor Professor Muhammed Masud and several faculty members for taking the attackers’ side.

In response to growing student protests, the Ministry of Education removed Professor Masud from his position on April 25. On May 4, the teachers’ association began boycotting academic activities, demanding justice for the harassment of faculty members. Since then, teachers had not returned to classrooms.

After Professor Helali took charge as vice-chancellor, he held multiple rounds of meetings with the teachers’ association, faculty deans, department heads, law enforcement officials, students, and local stakeholders over the past two days.

On the morning of July 28, the teachers’ association formally announced a three-week suspension of their ongoing protest programme, paving the way for the resumption of classes.