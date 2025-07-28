Classes set to resume at Kuet after 5 months

After 5 months and 10 days, classes at Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (KUET) are set to resume on Tuesday.

The new vice-chancellor, Prof Dr Md Maksud Helali, issued the directive on Monday to restart classes.

The announcement has brought relief to students.

Prior to this, the VC held several meetings over two days with the university teachers’ association, deans, department heads, students, law enforcement officials, and local community members.

Prof Faruk Hossain, general secretary of the Kuet Teachers’ Association, said that following the VC’s assurances, the teachers’ protest has been suspended for three weeks.

Teachers will join classes once the administration announces the reopening, he added.

Vice-Chancellor Maksud said teachers and students agreed that classes and investigation activities will continue together, leading to the decision to restart classes.

What happened

On February 18, a clash broke out between outsiders and students over demands to stop student politics on campus, injuring over 100 people.

That night, students accused the then-VC and some teachers of supporting the attackers.

Following student protests, the Education Ministry relieved Muhammad Masud as VC on April 25.

The Kuet Teachers’ Association began a work boycott on May 4, demanding justice for those involved in the teacher assault.

Classes have been halted since then.