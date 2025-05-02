Comilla's Khadi fabric gets GI recognition

Comilla’s traditional Khadi fabric has been officially recognized as a Geographical Indication (GI) product, following the recent GI recognition of the region’s famed roshmalai.

The certificate was awarded on Wednesday at an event organized by the Ministry of Industries at the Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka.

Last year, Comilla's roshmalai was added to the GI list. Since then, efforts have been underway to secure GI recognition for Comilla’s Khadi and Bijoypur’s pottery.

Out of the three products known as Comilla’s “brands,” two have now received GI recognition. Locals remain hopeful that the remaining product, pottery, will soon be recognized as well.

There are at least 300 Khadi clothing shops stretching from Ramghat in Kandirpar to Rajganj in Comilla city.

With its artistic touch, Comilla’s Khadi is now appreciated both at home and abroad. The traditional fabric has adopted elements of modernity and aesthetics.

Comilla’s Khadi industry was established in 1921 during the non-cooperation movement across the Indian subcontinent, following Mahatma Gandhi’s call.

At that time, there was a strong movement to boycott foreign products, with the slogan “rough cloth, coarse rice” (symbolizing simplicity and patriotism). Inspired by nationalist sentiment, people across India began wearing Khadi.

The fabric was spun on a charka (spinning wheel) placed in a pit (khad), which is how the name "Khadi" originated. Gandhi himself came to Comilla and encouraged locals by spinning Khadi on the charka.

Later, Dr Akhtar Hameed Khan, founder of the Bangladesh Academy for Rural Development (BARD), played a crucial role in sustaining this industry.

Over time, these cottage industries lost institutional guardianship, but committed entrepreneurs have kept them alive with a modern touch.

Pradeep Raha Kanti, owner of Comilla Khadi Ghar and one of the oldest Khadi traders, said that this recognition gives hope for commercial success to Comilla’s Khadi, which has survived through tough struggles.

He expects the state to support and promote the industry.