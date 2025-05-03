Sundarbans honey receives GI recognition

The honey from Bangladesh’s Sundarbans was officially registered as a Geographical Indication (GI) product on Wednesday, sparking celebrations among honey collectors and traders in Khulna, Bagerhat, Satkhira, and across the country.

Expressing his happiness, Russel Munna, a Sundarbans honey retailer at Iqbalnagar in Khulna city, said he and other traders were thrilled by the recognition, which has already boosted honey sales.

“Sundarbans Garan honey is now selling for Tk900 to Tk950 per kg, while various types of Khalisha honey are priced between Tk1,100 and Tk1,200 per kg,” he added.

Kazi Israfil, a honey wholesaler from the Dalmil intersection in Khulna, said: “I am very happy to hear the news of the GI recognition.”

Like Russel and Israfil, honey lovers—including collectors and traders—have also expressed their joy and satisfaction over this long-awaited recognition for Bangladeshi honey.

They noted that India received GI recognition for Sundarbans honey last year. Since then, Bangladeshi collectors, traders, and researchers have criticized the indifference of relevant government agencies and repeatedly demanded GI recognition for Bangladesh’s Sundarbans honey.

That demand has now finally been met.

Syed Muhammad Moinul Anwar, founder of the Alwan Honey Museum and Research Center in Chittagong, said: "The Sundarbans is the largest source of natural honey in the country. Its fragrance and taste are unmatched, and there is global demand for it.”

He added: “The honey from our Sundarbans should have received GI recognition long ago. We are delighted that it has finally happened. This status will enhance its branding on the global stage.”

The certificate was handed over during a ceremony marking World Intellectual Property Day 2025.

On Wednesday, the Department of Patents, Designs, and Trademarks under the Ministry of Industries presented the certificate at the Foreign Service Academy.

It was handed over to Bagerhat’s deputy commissioner, Kamrul Hasan, confirmed additional deputy commissioner (Revenue), Mominur Rahman.

Mominur Rahman said: "Like the honey collectors, traders, and researchers of the Sundarbans region, we are also delighted to have received the GI registration certificate for Sundarbans honey.”

“The initial application was submitted by the deputy commissioner of Bagerhat on August 7, 2017. Additional documents were submitted in June last year. We are pleased that our efforts have finally paid off,” he said.

Sharfuzzaman, a honey collector from the Shoronkhola Range in Bagerhat, a Sundarbans-adjacent area, said: “Over 6,000 honey collectors from our region enter the forest to harvest honey, often risking encounters with tigers, snakes, and crocodiles.”

“I’ve been collecting honeycombs from the Sundarbans for 24 years. We are all very happy with this recognition. There is huge demand for Sundarbans honey both in Bangladesh and abroad. The GI tag will increase this demand even more,” he added.

Mohammad Ali, another honey trader from Shoronkhola, said: “The Sundarbans lies just across the Baleshwar River near our home. I’ve been in the honey trade for the past 10 years, and no one has ever questioned the quality of our honey. People from all over the country come to buy it. Now, with the GI tag, there is a wave of joy among local collectors, traders, and residents.”

Mofizur Rahman, a resident of Dacope in Khulna, near the Sundarbans, said: “Sundarbans honey is a proud product of our region. We are thrilled that it has received GI recognition. We are grateful to the present government for this achievement.”