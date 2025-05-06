Tuesday, May 06, 2025

Naogaon's Nak Fazli mango gets GI recognition

Locals expressed optimism that this traditional and delicious mango will open new avenues of opportunity in the country’s agriculture-based economy

Photo: BSS
Update : 06 May 2025, 08:02 PM

Nak Fazli, a high-quality mango variety produced in the Naogaon district, has been recognized as a Geographical Indication (GI) product of Bangladesh.

Badalgachi upazila agriculture officer, Sabab Farhan, confirmed the matter on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the World Intellectual Property Organization, a GI is a sign used on products that have a specific geographical origin and possess qualities or a reputation due to that origin.

The upazila agriculture officer said that on Thursday, Advocate Muzaffar Hossain, president of the Nak Fazli Mango Farmers' Cooperative Society Limited, officially received the GI certificate on behalf of Naogaon district at a ceremony organized to mark World Intellectual Property Day.

Sabab Farhan added that Naogaon’s Nak Fazli Mango is unparalleled in taste—sweet and fragrant—and significantly contributes to the region's economic growth.

The Nak Fazli mango is primarily grown in the Badalgachi upazila of Naogaon.

Its taste and nutritional value have made it popular across the country. Locals expressed optimism that this traditional and delicious mango will open new avenues of opportunity in the country’s agriculture-based economy.

Topics:

MangoGeographical indication (GI)
