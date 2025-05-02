Barisal’s hog plum gets GI recognition

Barisal's famous seasonal fruit hog plum (amra) has officially been recognised as a Geographical Indication (GI) product.

The matter was confirmed by a press release from the Deputy Commissioner’s Media Cell.

The GI certificate was formally handed over to Mohammad Delwar Hossain, deputy commissioner of Barisal, on Wednesday at the Bangladesh Foreign Service Academy (State Guest House Sugandha) by Adilur Rahman Khan, adviser to the Ministry of Industries, and Mostafa Sarwar Farooki, adviser to the Ministry of Cultural Affairs.

Officials noted that Amra is more than just a tangy seasonal delicacy—it is an integral part of Barisal’s culture, heritage, and agro-based economy. From its unique sour taste to its presence at religious and traditional gatherings—often served as the symbolic “last leaf” after meals—Amra holds deep regional significance.

Deputy Commissioner Delwar Hossain stated that the GI registration will help increase both national and international demand, thereby enriching the agricultural landscape of Bangladesh’s southern region.

Botanically known as Spondias mangifera, hog plum can be cultivated in fields or in containers of various sizes. Though once thought to be related to mangoes and even nicknamed “wild mango,” the plant is more closely linked to cashew, apple, and plum species.

Amra trees bear fruit in the monsoon season, following the mango harvest. Every part of the plant—bark, leaves, flowers, and fruit—is known for its health benefits, including aiding digestion, improving cholesterol levels, and promoting heart health. Rich in vitamin C and iron, the fruit is also recommended in Ayurvedic medicine, particularly for people with diabetes or high cholesterol.