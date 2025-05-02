Friday, May 02, 2025

Bedana litchi receives GI recognition

Locals expressed hope that the popular Bedana litchi will boost the country’s agriculture-based economy

File image. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 02 May 2025, 06:49 PM

“Bedana litchi”, a famous and high-quality litchi variety of the Dinajpur district, has been recognized as a Geographical Indication (GI) product. 

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) of the Dinajpur Nure Alam confirmed the matter to BSS and said that Deputy Commissioner Md Rafiqul Islam officially received the GI certificate on behalf of Dinajpur district in a ceremony organized on the occasion of “World Talent Resource Day” at Bailey Road in Dhaka city on Wednesday.

People of the district expressed optimism that this traditional delicious Bedana litchi fruit will open different dimensions of possibilities in the agriculture based economy of the country.

DinajpurGeographical indication (GI)
