Bedana litchi receives GI recognition

“Bedana litchi”, a famous and high-quality litchi variety of the Dinajpur district, has been recognized as a Geographical Indication (GI) product.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) of the Dinajpur Nure Alam confirmed the matter to BSS and said that Deputy Commissioner Md Rafiqul Islam officially received the GI certificate on behalf of Dinajpur district in a ceremony organized on the occasion of “World Talent Resource Day” at Bailey Road in Dhaka city on Wednesday.

People of the district expressed optimism that this traditional delicious Bedana litchi fruit will open different dimensions of possibilities in the agriculture based economy of the country.