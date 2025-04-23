Kuet's residential halls reopen

The residential halls of Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (Kuet) will reopen on Wednesday evening, earlier than the previously announced date.

The decision was taken at the 102nd (emergency) meeting of the university’s syndicate, held on Wednesday afternoon.

The meeting was presided over by Kuet's Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Mohammad Masud.

The decision was communicated through an official notice signed by Registrar Md Anisur Rahman Bhuiyan, issued under the directive of the vice-chancellor.

The notice further said that, as per the resolution of the 101st (emergency) syndicate meeting held on April 12, it was earlier decided that all academic activities of the university would resume from May 4 and the residential halls would reopen on May 2.