Thursday, April 24, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Kuet's residential halls reopen

The decision was announced in a notice signed by Registrar Md Anisur Rahman Bhuiyan under the vice-chancellor's directive

File image of Kuet. Photo: Collected
Update : 23 Apr 2025, 04:32 PM

The residential halls of Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (Kuet) will reopen on Wednesday evening, earlier than the previously announced date.

The decision was taken at the 102nd (emergency) meeting of the university’s syndicate, held on Wednesday afternoon.

The meeting was presided over by Kuet's Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Mohammad Masud.

The decision was communicated through an official notice signed by Registrar Md Anisur Rahman Bhuiyan, issued under the directive of the vice-chancellor.

The notice further said that, as per the resolution of the 101st (emergency) syndicate meeting held on April 12, it was earlier decided that all academic activities of the university would resume from May 4 and the residential halls would reopen on May 2.

Topics:

KUET
Read More

Education Adviser: Kuet students’ demands to resolve soon

Kuet withdraws expulsion of 37 students

Group of students to block Shahbag again, unless Kuet VC resigns

8 JU students on hunger strike demanding Kuet VC’s resignation

BDSC condemns interim govt's inaction on Kuet issue

UGC committee's investigation underway at Kuet

Latest News

Nunes: UCL spot would be Premier League trophy for City

Rohit, Boult star as Mumbai surge into top four

Swiatek glad for expectations ahead of Madrid title defence

Arsenal lack energy in Palace draw as Liverpool prepare to seal title

Real win at Getafe to keep LaLiga title hopes alive

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x