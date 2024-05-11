Doctor confirms Selim's kidneys unharmed after rescue from Milton Samadder's centre

A man named Selim Mia, aged 43 and reportedly mentally unstable, hailing from Mymensingh’s Ishwarganj, has been rescued from Milton Samadder's Child and Old Age Care in an injured condition.

Selim's family suspects that his caregivers removed his kidneys through surgery. They took him to the private Rajdhani Clinic in Mymensingh on Saturday for a medical examination to verify their suspicions.

Dr Shahidullah (Radiology and Imaging) from Rajdhani Clinic said: “Selim's abdomen shows no evidence of surgical incisions, and his kidneys are undamaged. The injuries to his abdomen may have been caused by an accidental fall. Nonetheless, no cuts or sutures were observed on his abdomen.”

Selim, the mentally unstable son of day labourer Hasim Uddin from Bripachashi village in Borohit Union, went missing from home five months ago. As his family is facing financial difficulties, they can not afford to search for him.

Recently, when incidents of Milton Samadder's alleged fraud, embezzlement, and organ theft, including kidneys, were published on social media, it caused widespread uproar across the country.

At that moment, Selim's relatives saw his photo at the Child and Old Age Care on YouTube and other social media platforms, which greatly distressed his parents and other family members.

On May 7, Selim's mother Rabia, and his cousin, a village police officer named Abul Rashid, identified him at the Child and Old Age Care. Later, with the help of the police, they brought Selim home in a severely ill condition.

Ishwarganj police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Muhammad Majedur Rahman said: “After learning about the rescue of an individual named Selim from Milton Samadder's centre, a police officer was sent to his home. However, Selim's family has not filed any formal complaint. If a complaint is received, legal actions will be taken.”