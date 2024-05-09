DB: No evidence found yet against Milton Samadder in human trafficking probe

Dhaka Metropolitan Police Detective Branch (DB) chief Additional Commissioner Harunor Rashid has said that no information has yet been received against the chairman of Child and Old Age Care, Milton Samadder, for the illegal trade of human organs and human trafficking.

He said this in response to a question of journalist at the DB office at Minto Road on Thursday.

Harunor Rashid said: “There have been three cases against Milton Samadder on charges of human trafficking, fake death certificate and beating. He was remanded for seven days and interrogated in two cases.

“Milton has admitted to most of the allegations brought against him and publicized in the media. He has admitted to the absence of a doctor in the operating theatre,” he added.

DB chief said: “He used to abuse the sick by taking drugs. However, some additional information remains to be revealed. Milton may be detained for additional interrogation if necessary.

“Milton, a so-called peddler of humanity, has provided information on the burial of 900 people in various videos on social media. But in reality, he buried 135 people. By spreading such information through videos, he used to collect money by attracting the attention of people,” he added.

He said: “Milton did not care about anyone. Because he had contact with many special people. So, he thought no one could do anything to him. Those who contacted Milton to find out about the helpless individuals, Milton mistreated and physically assaulted them.

“Action will be taken against those who pretend to be the so-called peddlers of humanity and grab money but do not serve people. Those who helped him, those who advised him to make the video will also be questioned,” he added.

When asked about the action taken against Milton's wife, he said that she was questioned once. If necessary, the questioning will be repeated.