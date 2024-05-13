Milton Samaddar denied bail in human trafficking case

A Dhaka court on Monday rejected the bail plea of Milton Samadder, founder of the charity organization Child and Old Age Care, in a case over human trafficking filed with Mirpur Model police station.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Afnan Sumir passed the order on Monday. The state opposed the bail. After hearing both sides, the court rejected his bail plea.

Saiful Islam, sub-inspector of the general registration branch of Mirpur Model police station.

A team of DB detained Milton Samadder in Mirpur in the capital on May 1.

On April 25, various fraud allegations against Milton Samadder surfaced in a national daily.

It was reported that more than 16 mobile banking numbers and three bank accounts received about Tk10,00,000 monthly.

Many people also donated directly to his institution. According to the allegations, he misused these funds.

Allegations include the illegal trade of human organs, specifically pointing to the cutting and selling of kidneys.

The revelations led to individuals speaking out and a flurry of discussions on social media, culminating in Samadder's detainment.