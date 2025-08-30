Tawhid Afridi seeks bail citing recent kidney operation, health issues

Content creator Tawhid Afridi, arrested in a murder case, sought bail from a Dhaka court on Saturday, citing a recent kidney operation and his ongoing health concerns.

Afridi, 25, told the court: “I had a kidney operation four months ago and need to take insulin. My wife is seven months pregnant. I need to be granted bail.”

He made the plea in the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Hasib Ullah Pias. The magistrate assured him that “all necessary arrangements for your treatment will be made.”

However, the court ultimately rejected his bail petition and ordered that he be sent to jail.

Afridi appeared in court after completing a five-day remand and interrogation. CID police Inspector Khan Md Erfan, the investigating officer, requested his detention in jail. Afridi was brought to the courtroom around 12pm wearing a mask, helmet, handcuffs, and a bulletproof vest.

His lawyer, Mohammad Khairul Islam, argued that “there are no specific allegations against him. The plaintiff submitted an affidavit on November 11 last year, saying that due to factual mistakes, Afridi was made an accused. He has no objection if Afridi is granted bail, exemption, or acquittal. Afridi is physically ill. I am appealing for his bail.”

Prosecutor Kaiyum Hossain Noyon opposed the petition, stating: “This is a murder case. I strongly oppose granting bail.”

Afridi was arrested from Barisal by CID police on Sunday night, after which the court granted a five-day remand.

The case stems from the killing of Md Asadul Haque Babu on August 24 last year during the July Uprising in Jatrabari. The victim’s father filed a murder case on August 30, naming former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, 25 others, and Afridi’s father, Mytv Chairman Nasir Uddin Sathi, as accused. Sathi was arrested on August 17 and later sent to jail.