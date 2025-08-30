Saturday, August 30, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Tawhid Afridi seeks bail citing recent kidney operation, health issues

I had a kidney operation four months ago and need to take insulin, he says

Photo: Facebook/Tawhid Uddin Afridi
Update : 30 Aug 2025, 06:43 PM

Content creator Tawhid Afridi, arrested in a murder case, sought bail from a Dhaka court on Saturday, citing a recent kidney operation and his ongoing health concerns.

Afridi, 25, told the court: “I had a kidney operation four months ago and need to take insulin. My wife is seven months pregnant. I need to be granted bail.”

He made the plea in the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Hasib Ullah Pias. The magistrate assured him that “all necessary arrangements for your treatment will be made.”

However, the court ultimately rejected his bail petition and ordered that he be sent to jail.

Afridi appeared in court after completing a five-day remand and interrogation. CID police Inspector Khan Md Erfan, the investigating officer, requested his detention in jail. Afridi was brought to the courtroom around 12pm wearing a mask, helmet, handcuffs, and a bulletproof vest.

His lawyer, Mohammad Khairul Islam, argued that “there are no specific allegations against him. The plaintiff submitted an affidavit on November 11 last year, saying that due to factual mistakes, Afridi was made an accused. He has no objection if Afridi is granted bail, exemption, or acquittal. Afridi is physically ill. I am appealing for his bail.”

Prosecutor Kaiyum Hossain Noyon opposed the petition, stating: “This is a murder case. I strongly oppose granting bail.”

Afridi was arrested from Barisal by CID police on Sunday night, after which the court granted a five-day remand.

The case stems from the killing of Md Asadul Haque Babu on August 24 last year during the July Uprising in Jatrabari. The victim’s father filed a murder case on August 30, naming former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, 25 others, and Afridi’s father, Mytv Chairman Nasir Uddin Sathi, as accused. Sathi was arrested on August 17 and later sent to jail.

Topics:

bail deniedAnti-Discrimination Student Movement
Read More

Abu Sayed’s father tells ICT: Admin asked us to bury son at night

Tawhid Afridi placed on 5-day remand

Mytv chairman sent to jail as bail plea denied in murder case

Umama Fatema, Al Sadi Bhuiya lead Sotontro Shikkharthi Oikko panel for Ducsu elections

July mass killings: High Court declares United Nations' report ‘historic document’

Mytv chairman Nasir Uddin placed on 5-day remand

Latest News

Jatiya Party office set on fire at Bijoynagar

Bangladesh, Mexico celebrate 50 years of diplomatic ties

Dhaka American Women’s Club joins global network through Fawco affiliation

Shipping Adviser: Hotels causing pollution in Cox’s Bazar should be shut

BSF firing kills Bangladeshi man, injures several along Sylhet border

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x