Ex-NBR official Matiur breaks down in court, denied bail

Former National Board of Revenue (NBR) official Matiur Rahman, who is better known for his son's goat scandal, broke down in a Dhaka court on Tuesday while pleading for bail in a money laundering case.

Senior Special Judge Zakir Hossain of Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Court asked Matiur to remain patient and rejected his bail petition.

Matiur’s lawyer Md Wahiduzzaman concluded the bail hearing seeking permission for his client to speak.

Upon the court’s approval, Matiur said: "I sent a letter to the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) from prison. I am handing over that letter to you. Please kindly read it and give your order accordingly, I will accept it.”

He added: “My family has been destroyed. Both my wife and I are in jail. My mother is paralyzed and has no one to look after her.”

Matiur broke down in tears and urged: “Please grant me bail. If you do, I will submit the documents I have in court to prove my innocence.”

The judge said it cannot be said at this point whether he is guilty or innocent as the case is still under investigation.

Matiur went into early retirement last year amid graft allegations that surfaced after his son bought a goat at Tk15 lakh for Eid-ul-Azha festival.

On January 14, Matiur Rahman and his wife Laila Kaniz Lucky were arrested by DB police.

On January 6, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) filed three cases against Matiur and his family.