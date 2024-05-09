Milton Samadder sent to jail after 4-day remand

A Dhaka court on Thursday sent Milton Samadder, founder of the charity organization Child and Old Age Care, to jail over a human trafficking case filed with the Mirpur Model police station.

Mirpur zonal team Detective Branch (DB) Sub Inspector (SI) Mohammad Kamal Hossain, also the investigation officer of the case, produced Milton Samadder before the court on Thursday and pleaded to keep him in jail until the investigation is completed.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Farzana Shakila Sumu Chowdhury passed the order.

Meanwhile, one Abdus Salam Sikder filed the bail petition on behalf of Milton Samadder.

After hearing both sides, the court rejected his bail petition and ordered to send him to jail.

Saiful Islam, sub-inspector of the general registration branch of Mirpur Model Police Station, confirmed the information.

A team of DB detained Milton Samadder in Mirpur in the capital on May 1.

On April 25, various fraud allegations against Milton Samadder surfaced in a national daily.

It was reported that more than 16 mobile banking numbers and three bank accounts received about Tk10,00,000 monthly.

Many people also donated directly to his institution. According to the allegations, he misused these funds.

Allegations include the illegal trade of human organs, specifically pointing to the cutting and selling of kidneys.

The revelations led to individuals speaking out and a flurry of discussions on social media, culminating in Samadder's detainment.