Thursday, May 09, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Milton Samadder sent to jail after 4-day remand

  • Bail plea rejected
  • Jailed over a human trafficking case 
Milton Samaddar, founder of the charity organization `Child and Old Age Care`, is being taken to a Dhaka court on Thursday, May 2, 2024. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 09 May 2024, 05:04 PM

A Dhaka court on Thursday sent Milton Samadder, founder of the charity organization Child and Old Age Care, to jail over a human trafficking case filed with the Mirpur Model police station. 

Mirpur zonal team Detective Branch (DB) Sub Inspector (SI) Mohammad Kamal Hossain, also the investigation officer of the case, produced Milton Samadder before the court on Thursday and pleaded to keep him in jail until the investigation is completed.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Farzana Shakila Sumu Chowdhury passed the order.

Meanwhile, one Abdus Salam Sikder filed the bail petition on behalf of Milton Samadder. 

After hearing both sides, the court rejected his bail petition and ordered to send him to jail.

Saiful Islam, sub-inspector of the general registration branch of Mirpur Model Police Station, confirmed the information.

A team of DB detained Milton Samadder in Mirpur in the capital on May 1.

On April 25, various fraud allegations against Milton Samadder surfaced in a national daily.

It was reported that more than 16 mobile banking numbers and three bank accounts received about Tk10,00,000 monthly.

Many people also donated directly to his institution. According to the allegations, he misused these funds.

Allegations include the illegal trade of human organs, specifically pointing to the cutting and selling of kidneys.

The revelations led to individuals speaking out and a flurry of discussions on social media, culminating in Samadder's detainment.

Topics:

Human TraffickingMilton Samadder
Read More

DB: Nothing found against Milton in human trafficking probe

Who is Milton Samadder?

Shamsul Haque Foundation to take charge of Milton's charity organization

DB: No one associated with Milton will be spared

DB chief: Milton found pleasure in people's suffering in torture cell

Milton Samadder placed on 4-day remand

Latest News

Djokovic says he is ready to peak at French Open

Lightning claims 30 lives in 3 years in Moulvibazar

President urges founders to upgrade private universities to int'l standard

Hasan: Local polls held peacefully with satisfactory voters’ turnout

Mango harvesting in Natore to begin on May 25

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x