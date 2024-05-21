Wednesday, May 22, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Man fights for custody of missing child found in Milton Samadder's shelter

  • Child went missing on November 11, 2019
  • Court ordered DNA test to confirm paternity
Milton Samaddar, founder of the charity organization `Child and Old Age Care`, is being taken to a Dhaka court on Thursday, May 2, 2024. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 21 May 2024, 05:56 PM

A man has approached court to regain custody of his eight-year-old daughter found at Milton Samadder’s Child and Old Age Care.

The father, Tofazzal Hossain, 40, a case against Milton Samader and his wife, Mitu Halder, on March 24.

The case is currently under trial in the Second Additional Assistant Judge and Family Court of Dhaka.

Hasan Al Jabir Talukdar Soni, the plaintiff's lawyer, said that the court ordered a DNA test to confirm Tofazzal’s paternity.

The defendants were ordered to appear in court on Tuesday.

However, since the child is currently under the care of the Shamsul Haque Foundation Child and Old Age Care, no DNA test has been conducted, and the child was not presented in court.

According to the case statement, Tofazzal Hossain married Surma Akhtar on November 16, 2012, and their daughter was born on September 23, 2015.

The child went missing on November 11, 2019, while Surma was ill.

Tofazzal published a notice in the newspaper in an attempt to find her. Tragically, Surma passed away on February 2, 2020.

Later, Tofazzal learned from an acquaintance that a child resembling his daughter was featured in a post on the Facebook page of the Child and Age Care organization.

Tofazzal visited Milton Samadder's shelter on May 4, 2023, and identified his daughter.

However, on August 18, 2023, the shelter informed Tofazzal that they would not release the child to him.

On September 4, 2023, Tofazzal issued a legal notice to the defendants, demanding the return of his daughter within three days, but she has not been returned.

Topics:

Dhaka courtchild kidnapperMilton Samadder
Read More

Autorickshaw protests: 42 people land in jail

Milton Samaddar denied bail in human trafficking case

Doctor confirms Selim's kidneys unharmed after rescue from Milton Samadder's centre

Milton Samadder sent to jail after 4-day remand

DB: Nothing found against Milton in human trafficking probe

Who is Milton Samadder?

Latest News

Who was Anwarul Azim Anar, the MP murdered in India?

Himsagar mango harvesting begins in Satkhira

BMD: Low pressure area formed over Bay likely to intensify further

Kyrgyz Deputy Minister of Education assures safety for Bangladeshi students

British-Bangladeshi owner of LPL team arrested for graft allegations

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x