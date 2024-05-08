Sundarbans fire: Expert committee to visit affected area Thursday

A high-level committee formed to assess the loss of biodiversity following fire in the Sundarbans is scheduled to visit the affected area on Thursday.

The decision was taken in an online meeting held at the office of Mihir Kumar Doe, conservator of Forests of Khulna Region, Divisional Forest Officer of Khulna Management Planning Department.

Mihir Kumar, who is also the head of the committee, said various action plans were adopted in the meeting.

Earlier on Monday, the Forest Department formed the committee to assess the loss of biodiversity due to the fire.

Other members of the committee are representatives of the Department of Environment, divisional forest officer, Bagerhat, Sundarban East Forest Division, Dr SM Feroz, professor of Forestry and Wood Technology Discipline of Khulna University, Dr Swapan Kumar Sarker, mangrove ecologist of Aranyak Foundation and Professor of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology, Sylhet and representative of Wildlife Conservation Society.

The committee was asked to submit a detailed report within the next ten working days assessing the damages to forest resources and biodiversity with recommendations.

Meanwhile, a three-member committee was constituted by the Forest Department to probe the origin of the blaze.

The committee is currently examining the site and gathering crucial data, Department of Environment (DoE) said.