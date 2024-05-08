Wednesday, May 08, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Sundarbans fire: Expert committee to visit affected area Thursday

  • Various action plans were adopted in the meeting
  • Forest Department formed committee to assess loss of biodiversity
Fire service personnel and locals are pictured in the Sundarbans following a fire in the mangrove forest, on Sunday, May 5, 2024. Photo: Courtesy
Update : 08 May 2024, 09:58 PM

A high-level committee formed to assess the loss of biodiversity following fire in the Sundarbans is scheduled to visit the affected area on Thursday.

The decision was taken in an online meeting held at the office of Mihir Kumar Doe, conservator of Forests of Khulna Region, Divisional Forest Officer of Khulna Management Planning Department.

Mihir Kumar, who is also the head of the committee, said various action plans were adopted in the meeting.

Earlier on Monday, the Forest Department formed the committee to assess the loss of biodiversity due to the fire.

Other members of the committee are representatives of the Department of Environment, divisional forest officer, Bagerhat, Sundarban East Forest Division, Dr SM Feroz, professor of Forestry and Wood Technology Discipline of Khulna University, Dr Swapan Kumar Sarker, mangrove ecologist of Aranyak Foundation and Professor of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology, Sylhet and representative of Wildlife Conservation Society.

The committee was asked to submit a detailed report within the next ten working days assessing the damages to forest resources and biodiversity with recommendations.

Meanwhile, a three-member committee was constituted by the Forest Department to probe the origin of the blaze.

The committee is currently examining the site and gathering crucial data, Department of Environment (DoE) said.

Topics:

SundarbanForest fire
Read More

Traders forced to pay four times the govt fee

Bapa forms human chain demanding to stop all kinds of activities that destroy Sundarbans

Sundarbans abuzz with tourists as 3-month tourism ban ends

Fence to be erected in parts of Sundarbans to tackle human-tiger conflicts

Sundarbans forest guards spot tiger following lifting of travel ban

Tourists spot 2 tigers after lifting of Sundarbans travel ban

Latest News

Upazila polls: Abdul Kuddus, Jamal Uddin elected chairmen of Bandarban Sadar, Alikadam

BTRC public hearing: Majority of complaints against mobile operators

Upazila polls: Moulvibazar welcomes new leadership in three upazilas

Quader: First phase of upazila polls held peacefully

IMF approves third installment of $1.15bn loan for Bangladesh

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x