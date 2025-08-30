Saturday, August 30, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Sundarbans reopens Sept 1 after 3-month closure

A ban on tourism and fishing was imposed from June 1, as it coincided with the breeding season for most fish species

A three-month fishing ban in the Sundarbans came into effect on June 1, 2025, leaves coastal fishermen helpless. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 30 Aug 2025, 04:54 PM

After nearly three months of closure, the Forest Department will reopen the Sundarbans—the world’s largest mangrove forest and a UNESCO World Heritage Site—to tourists on Monday.

The forest will be reopened for domestic and foreign visitors, as well as for fishermen and bawalis who collect resources with official permits, Burigoalini Station Officer Ziaur Rahman said on Saturday.

He added that forest-dependent fishermen, tour operators, launches, and boatmen have already completed preparations ahead of the reopening.

A total of 2,970 permits was renewed at four stations under the Sundarbans Satkhira range.

The Forest Department had earlier imposed a three-month ban on tourism and fishing in the Sundarbans starting June 1, marking the breeding season for most fish species.

Topics:

SundarbanBangladesh Forest Department
Read More

Bay turbulence halts ilish fishing, trawlers take shelter in Sundarbans

Rizwana: 'Zero soil' initiative underway to cut Dhaka's air pollution

Over 600 deer traps recovered from Sundarbans, poachers remain out of reach

Adviser: Forest Department to get back its 12,000 acres of Cox’s Bazar land

Inauguration of the country's first Gharial Breeding center in Rajshahi

6 women among 33 fishers rescued from pirates’ den in Sundarbans

Latest News

Food, daily essentials smuggled to Myanmar in exchange for drugs

Isak edges closer to Liverpool move after Newcastle sign Woltemade

People not to accept attack on Nur, warns Moyeen Khan

Govt condemns attack on Nur

Gono Odhikar Parishad men block Bijoynagar road over attack on Nur

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x