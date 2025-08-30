Sundarbans reopens Sept 1 after 3-month closure

After nearly three months of closure, the Forest Department will reopen the Sundarbans—the world’s largest mangrove forest and a UNESCO World Heritage Site—to tourists on Monday.

The forest will be reopened for domestic and foreign visitors, as well as for fishermen and bawalis who collect resources with official permits, Burigoalini Station Officer Ziaur Rahman said on Saturday.

He added that forest-dependent fishermen, tour operators, launches, and boatmen have already completed preparations ahead of the reopening.

A total of 2,970 permits was renewed at four stations under the Sundarbans Satkhira range.

The Forest Department had earlier imposed a three-month ban on tourism and fishing in the Sundarbans starting June 1, marking the breeding season for most fish species.