Forest dept takes initiative to conserve endangered trees in Chittagong hill tracts

The Rangamati Jhum Control Forest Department has taken a groundbreaking step to conserve endangered tree species in the Chittagong Hill Tracts, a region historically rich in biodiversity but increasingly threatened by deforestation.

In 2023, under a special government-funded initiative, the department established a garden in the Khas Khali Range area of Kaukhali Upazila, Rangamati, planting 36 rare endangered tree species. A seed bank for these species is also being developed to ensure long-term preservation.

Abdul Gafur Khan Chowdhury, Khas Khali Range Officer of the Jhum Control Forest Department, said: “If we can preserve this garden, in the future it will stand as a shining example for the Forest Department. We collected the endangered saplings from the Bangladesh Forest Research Institute in Chittagong. In addition, Divisional Forest Officer Dr Md Zahidur Rahman also brought saplings from various places to complete the plantation activities.”

The garden, built at a cost of only Tk75,000, includes 12 timber species such as Chittagong Wood, Tropical Almond, Ivory Wood, Arjun, Amla, Chebulic Myrobalan, Barringtonia, and Dhakijam; 14 medicinal tree species; and 10 flowering and fruit-bearing trees that play an important role not only in conserving biodiversity but also in supplying food for birds.

Other rare species preserved in the garden include Ironwood, Joy Perfume Tree, Malabar Ironwood, Golden Shower Tree, Dhakijam, Radachura, Tropical Almond, Cluster Fig, Lampati Tree, Shal, Udal Tree, Hummingbird Tree, Tamal Tree, Wild Date, Palm, Beleric Myrobalan, Civit Tree, Yellow Snake Tree, Ashoka Tree, Orchid Tree, Royal Poinciana, Pitraj Tree, Blackboard Tree, Double Coconut, and Flame of the Forest.

Assistant Conservator of Forests Md Tabibur Rahman said: “We have prepared a list of 100 endangered tree species. Among them, 36 species have been planted in the Khas Khali Range. The biodiversity of the hills is being severely damaged. We hope that by conserving this garden, we will be able to play a positive role in protecting biodiversity.”

Sapling sales from the garden have already started, with the public able to purchase them for just Tk7 each. Shawon Farid, General Secretary of Rangamati Timber Traders Association Ltd., said: “In the past, through the Jhum Control Forest Department, many saplings were produced and distributed among the general public at low prices around the Forest Office and in Rangapani. But for a long time, this activity was absent. If the Forest Department is now taking the initiative to conserve endangered timber, medicinal, and fruit trees, then of course, we thank them.”

Experts believe that this initiative by the Forest Department will open a new horizon in conserving the environment and biodiversity of the hills. They also think it will positively impact forest expansion in the hilly areas.