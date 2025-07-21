BGB launches arrest drive in Khagrachhari after gunfight with UPDF

A gunfight took place between members of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and the hill-based group United People's Democratic Front (UPDF) in Matiranga upazila of Khagrachhari district on Monday.

Armed fighters of UPDF opened fire on a BGB patrol team in the deep forest of Tongpara under Taindong Union in Matiranga upazila, prompting the border guards to fire back, said Lt Col Khalid Ibne Hossain, commanding officer of 23 BGB in Jamunipara, Matiranga.

After exchanging several rounds of bullets, the fighters fled the scene, leaving behind their arms and ammunition, Khalid said.

He said drives to arrest the armed group members will continue.

BGB personnel recovered some arms and ammunition from the scene, including two rifles, one pistol, one shotgun, 16 rounds of bullets and other equipment.

No casualties were immediately reported.