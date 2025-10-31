Pirate gangs return to Sundarbans after 2024 uprising

Pirate groups—mostly former bandits and prison escapees—have reemerged in the Sundarbans following the student-led mass uprising of 2024.

Official reports suggest at least nine groups are now active, while unofficial estimates put the number between 15 and 20.

These gangs have set up an organized extortion network, collecting advance “protection money” from fishermen and traders. Those who pay are allowed to enter the forest, while those caught without paying face abduction and ransom demands ranging from Tk50,000 to Tk300,000.

Since the forest reopened on September 1, incidents of fishermen being kidnapped and released after ransom payments have become frequent. However, exact figures remain unknown as most victims avoid reporting such incidents out of fear of reprisals.

Between 2016 and October 2018, members of 32 bandit groups operating in the Sundarbans surrendered in phases, handing over 462 firearms and 22,504 rounds of ammunition. A total of 328 pirates surrendered during that period. The government then declared the Sundarbans “bandit-free” on November 1, 2018.

Coast Guard claims progress

The Coast Guard’s Western Zone said it had arrested 45 pirates and their associates and rescued 48 fishermen held hostage since August 5. Officials told Dhaka Tribune that the operations had significantly reduced pirate activity.

According to Coast Guard intelligence, active groups include the Karim Sharif gang led by Md Karim Sharif, the Jahangir gang led by Jahangir, the Dayal gang led by Alif Molla Dayal, the Dulabhai gang led by Robiul Islam, the Choto Sumon gang led by Sumon, the Hannan gang led by Hannan, the Ranga gang led by Ranga, and the Choton gang led by Choton.

“The combined efforts of the administration and law enforcement agencies have largely contained the problem. There are no major active bandit groups in the Sundarbans, though some are trying to reorganize into smaller factions,” the Coast Guard said in a statement.

Officials said the pirates frequently change their hideouts. “We have conducted multiple raids and destroyed several gang shelters. Our operations deep inside the forest have cornered them significantly, and we expect to make the Sundarbans bandit-free again very soon,” they added.

Pirates reportedly use locally made firearms—single and double-barrel guns, air guns, and shotguns—as well as sharp weapons such as machetes and cleavers to intimidate, collect ransom, and commit river robberies.

Agencies coordinate as victims stay silent

Khulna Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate Md Toufikur Rahman told Dhaka Tribune: “Our navy patrols are active, the Coast Guard remains vigilant, and the river police are involved as well. We are doing our utmost to prevent such incidents from escalating. When isolated incidents occur, immediate action is taken, and operations are ongoing.”

He confirmed that authorities had received complaints about pirate activities. “Yes, such complaints have reached us, and we are working on the issue,” he said.

Md Rezaul Karim Chowdhury, divisional forest officer of the Sundarban East Forest Division in Bagerhat, said that three main groups had been operating since September. “There are two or three active groups—the Sharif group, Jahangir’s group, and Asad’s group. These are the names that have come up,” he said.

He confirmed that fishermen had been abducted since the forest reopened. “When the forest opened on September 1, fishermen began entering again. Since then, some have been kidnapped, ransoms were paid, and they were released. I don’t have exact statistics, though,” he added.

Rezaul said fishermen often handle such matters privately out of fear. “They don’t file general diaries (GDs) or inform authorities. They manage the incidents themselves because they must return to the forest,” he said.

How the extortion works

Television journalist Mohsin Ul Hakim, known for his reporting on coastal communities, said around six to seven groups are currently active. “They mainly collect advance extortion money from those who fish there. Those who pay can enter freely. But if they find anyone fishing without paying, they kidnap them and demand ransom—ranging from Tk50,000 to Tk300,000,” he said.

He added that recent reports of pirates coming ashore were unusual. “Traditionally, Sundarbans pirates don’t come onto land. If a group was seen onshore, that would likely be a fugitive gang, not regular forest-based bandits,” he said.

Questions over Coast Guard operations

However, several sources expressed concern about the Coast Guard’s operations. One anonymous source said: “I’m deeply alarmed about the Coast Guard’s role. Their activities there are highly questionable. They sometimes stage operations for show, but overall, their record is poor.”

Another alleged that rescue operations take place only after ransom payments. “Jahangir, one of the pirate leaders, detains fishermen. After ransoms are paid, the Coast Guard retrieves them and claims credit for the rescue,” the source said.

Despite such claims, authorities maintain that joint efforts to eliminate piracy from the Sundarbans are continuing, with coordination among the Coast Guard, navy, river police, and local administration.