Bay turbulence halts ilish fishing, trawlers take shelter in Sundarbans

The Bay of Bengal has turned turbulent due to a low-pressure system, forcing fishing trawlers to return from the deep sea to safer coastal areas, including the Sundarbans.

Ilish fishing has remained suspended since Tuesday.

Mizanur Rahman, a trawler master who took shelter in the Bhedakhali canal of Dublar Char, said the sea has been rough with strong winds for the past two days. Unable to withstand the waves, all trawlers have returned from the deep sea.

For the past two days, many trawlers have taken shelter in different canals of the Sundarbans, he added.

Abul Hossain, an owner of sea-going trawlers, said ilish fishing has stopped as the sea became rough due to the low pressure. Currently, no fishing trawler remains in the deep sea. Hundreds of trawlers have taken shelter in different areas of the Sundarbans, including Meherali, Bhedakhali and Alorkol, as well as coastal areas like Mohipur, Khapupara, Nidrasakhina, Patharghata and Sharankhola.

He added that storms hit as soon as trawlers set sail, preventing fishermen from casting nets properly. In recent years, such storms at the start of the ilish season have caused heavy losses for fishermen and boat owners.

Subrata Kumar Das, officer-in-charge of the Dublar Char special patrol outpost, said the Bay is experiencing strong winds and high waves, forcing many trawlers to take shelter in Sundarbans canals. Authorities are monitoring the safety of the fishermen and their vessels.