2 more die of dengue, 573 hospitalized in 24hrs

Two more deaths from dengue were reported in 24 hours till Monday morning, raising the number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 137 this year.

The recent deaths were reported in Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) and Mymensingh division (out of CC), according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

During the period, 573 more patients were hospitalized with viral fever, bringing the total number of cases this year to 34,411.

The new cases were reported as follows: 104 in Barisal division (out of CC), 83 in Chittagong division (out of CC), 143 in Dhaka division (out of CC), 73 in Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC), 80 in Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), 31 in Khulna division (out of CC), 44 in Rajshahi division (out of CC), 14 in Mymensingh division (out of CC), and one in Sylhet division (out of CC).

Currently, 1,720 patients are receiving treatment in various hospitals across the country.

Last year, dengue claimed 575 lives. According to the DGHS, there were 101,214 dengue cases and 100,040 recoveries in 2024.