3 more die of dengue, 580 hospitalized in 24hrs

Three more deaths and 580 hospitalizations from dengue were reported in the 24 hours till Sunday morning, raising the death toll in Bangladesh to 135 and the total number of cases to 34,411 this year.

The recent fatalities were reported in Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), Chittagong Division (outside city corporation areas) and Mymensingh Division, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

As per the regular data of DGHS, new cases were reported as follows: 128 in Barisaal Division (Out of CC), 94 in Chittagong Division (Out of CC), 85 in Dhaka Division (Out of CC), 85 in Dhaka North City Corporation, 80 in Dhaka South City Corporation, 32 in Khulna Division (Out of CC) 55 in Rajshahi (Out of CC), 17 in Mymensingh (Out of CC), three in Rangpur division and one in Sylhet division (Out of CC).

As of now, 1,571 patients are receiving treatment in hospitals across the country.

Last year, dengue claimed the lives of 575 people.

According to the DGHS, there were 1,01,214 dengue cases and 1,00,040 recoveries in the same year.