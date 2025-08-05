BMU provides free treatment, diagnostic services to 3,000 patients on July Uprising Day

Bangladesh Medical University (BMU) provided free treatment, diagnostic tests, and quality meals to over 3,000 patients on the occasion of July Uprising Day, reported BSS.

Marking the day, various programs were held after Zohr prayers at the university's central mosque.

Specialist physicians offered free consultations at BMU's Outdoor-1 and Outdoor-2 from 9:30am to 12:30pm on Tuesday. Necessary diagnostic services-including X-ray, ultrasonogram, CBC, RBS, serum creatinine, and urine R/M/E-were also provided free of cost.

BMU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Md Shahinul Alam visited the free treatment program. Pro-VC (Admin) Prof Dr Md Abul Kalam Azad, Treasurer Prof Dr Nahrin Akhter, Hospital Director Brigadier General Abu Noman Mohammad Mosleh Uddin, Finance and Audit Director Khandoker Shafiqul Hasan Ratan, and Human Resources Director Md Masud Rana were present on the occasion.

Replying to a query, BMU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Md Shahinul Alam said July Uprising Day symbolizes the call for establishing a discrimination-free society and state.

"Our commitment on this day is to establish BMU as a globally recognized institution by offering advanced medical education, healthcare services, and conducting research," he added.