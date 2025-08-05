Tuesday, August 05, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

BMU provides free treatment, diagnostic services to 3,000 patients on July Uprising Day

Necessary diagnostic services-including X-ray, ultrasonogram, CBC, RBS, serum creatinine, and urine R/M/E-were provided free of cost

On the occasion of July Uprising Day, BMU provided free treatment, diagnostic tests, and quality meals to over 3,000 patients. Photo: BSS
Update : 05 Aug 2025, 10:30 PM

Bangladesh Medical University (BMU) provided free treatment, diagnostic tests, and quality meals to over 3,000 patients on the occasion of July Uprising Day, reported BSS.

Marking the day, various programs were held after Zohr prayers at the university's central mosque.

Specialist physicians offered free consultations at BMU's Outdoor-1 and Outdoor-2 from 9:30am to 12:30pm on Tuesday. Necessary diagnostic services-including X-ray, ultrasonogram, CBC, RBS, serum creatinine, and urine R/M/E-were also provided free of cost.

BMU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Md Shahinul Alam visited the free treatment program. Pro-VC (Admin) Prof Dr Md Abul Kalam Azad, Treasurer Prof Dr Nahrin Akhter, Hospital Director Brigadier General Abu Noman Mohammad Mosleh Uddin, Finance and Audit Director Khandoker Shafiqul Hasan Ratan, and Human Resources Director Md Masud Rana were present on the occasion.

Replying to a query, BMU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Md Shahinul Alam said July Uprising Day symbolizes the call for establishing a discrimination-free society and state.

"Our commitment on this day is to establish BMU as a globally recognized institution by offering advanced medical education, healthcare services, and conducting research," he added.

Topics:

Healthcare serviceBangladesh Medical University
Read More

Poor service, unhygienic environment plague BMU

Ticket black marketeering rampant at BMU

July movement injured to receive free treatment, unique ID cards

WB approves $200m to help Bangladesh improve primary healthcare

RAB raids target illegal doctors, hospitals

Health minister: 3% budgetary allocations needed for better healthcare service

Latest News

Yunus: 100C spent on overseas treatment of 78 July warriors

Citizens praise July Declaration, but wish for more clarity

Ambassador Daud: Come forward to build Bangladesh with July spirit

Test cricket: Still alive and kicking

Special trains bring crowds to July Declaration event, disrupt regular services

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x