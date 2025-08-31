Bangladesh’s first robotic rehabilitation centre opens at BMU Super Specialized Hospital

With the aim of providing advanced treatment to patients suffering from long-term neurological diseases and paralysis, the country’s first state-of-the-art robotic rehabilitation centre was inaugurated on Sunday, at the auditorium of Bangladesh Medical University (BMU) Super Specialized Hospital.

The chief guest of the event was Nurjahan Begum, adviser to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Special guests included Professor Dr Md Sayedur Rahman, special assistant to the chief adviser, Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen, and Md Saidur Rahman, senior secretary of the Service Division under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The program was presided over by Professor Dr Md Shahinul Alam, vice-chancellor of Bangladesh Medical University.

A documentary along with detailed information on the activities of the robotic rehabilitation centre was presented by Professor Dr Md Abdus Shakur, chairman of the Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation.

Certificates were distributed among doctors and physiotherapists participating in the robotic rehabilitation training program by Health Adviser Nurjahan Begum.

At the beginning of the program, the health adviser inaugurated and inspected the country’s first robotic rehabilitation centre, established in the basement of the super specialized hospital.

Adviser Nurjahan Begum said that the robotic rehabilitation centre established at Bangladesh Medical University must be sustainable and it needs to be decentralized as much as possible. In particular, it should be expanded to three or four more districts. Bangladesh Medical University is a large hospital with significant potential. Services from here will spread nationwide. People must dream in order to realize their dreams. Expressing gratitude to the Chinese government for its assistance in establishing the robotic rehabilitation centre.

The health adviser said that upon visiting the hospital after assuming responsibility, she found many patients without hands or legs, and many with non-functional limbs. At that time, she thought of advanced treatment for them. She requested China for 10–15 robots to continue treatment activities, but China provided 57 robots. In addition, Chinese representatives trained 29 personnel. She also emphasized the importance of training locals for maintenance capacity. The centre must be made sustainable. She expressed gratitude to all those from China who were involved in setting up the rehabilitation centre.

In his speech as a special guest, Chinese Ambassador Yao Wen expressed gratitude to Chief Advisor Dr Muhammad Yunus for his recent visit to China. He said that as a friendly state, China has always supported Bangladesh in its development and that the Chinese government will continue to provide all forms of assistance in improving the health sector.

He also added that, as a friendly nation, China has been cooperating in the medical sector by supplying world-class equipment for the establishment of the robotic rehabilitation centre and in the future, China will extend further cooperation.

Recently, China provided medical assistance in treating those injured in the plane crash at Milestone School and College who were admitted to the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery. China has also taken initiatives to ensure that Bangladeshis can receive advanced medical services at low cost in China, while continuing support for the development of Bangladesh’s healthcare sector.

Professor Dr Md Sayedur Rahman said that Bangladesh Medical University will become a hub for the transfer and introduction of advanced technology in the country’s healthcare sector. From here, the latest technologies from around the world will spread throughout Bangladesh.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Md Shahinul Alam said that it was a historic day for Bangladesh Medical University. "With the inauguration of the robotic rehabilitation centre, AI-based medical services officially began in the country. This centre will be developed as a “training of trainers” hub through which services will expand everywhere. BMU will be developed as a smart and AI-based medical institution," he said.

In his speech, the vice-chancellor highlighted the university’s initiatives on evidence-based medicine, medical audit, infection control system, emergency medicine, geriatric medicine, automation, e-log book, evening-shift radiotherapy, kidney and liver transplantation, and communication skills enhancement, among others.

Dr Md Abdus Shakur said that robotic rehabilitation centres are rare in South Asia.

"This centre has 57 robots, including 22 AI-based robots, which will enable precise physiotherapy and various medical treatments. A seven-member biomedical expert team from China has already trained 29 local doctors and physiotherapists to operate the centre. Patients injured in the July Uprising, particularly those requiring long-term treatment, are receiving free robotic treatment here. Later, these services will also be opened for general patients, with costs kept affordable," he said.

He further stated that the centre was established with technical assistance from China, following the technology used in developed countries.

"The Chinese government has provided advanced robotic equipment worth approximately Tk30 crore, making this one of the most modern robotic rehabilitation centres in South Asia. The launch of this centre marks a new chapter in the country’s healthcare sector. It is not only a technological advancement but also a beacon of hope for countless people suffering from paralysis and neurological problems. With this centre, patients who used to travel abroad for advanced treatment will now be able to receive services here, saving significant amounts of foreign currency for the country," he said.