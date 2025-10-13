Monday, October 13, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Health adviser: Healthy lifestyle key to cancer prevention

Health Adviser Nurjahan Begum emphasized the importance of early detection and treatment and called for training, deploying more specialist doctors nationwide

File image Health Adviser Nurjahan Begum. Photo: UNB
Update : 13 Oct 2025, 06:48 PM

Healthy lifestyle is crucial to prevent cancer and other chronic diseases, Health and Family Welfare Adviser Nurjahan Begum said on Monday.

“The number of cancer patients in our country is increasing every day including cases of breast cancer. We must change our food habits and become more health-conscious,” she said while speaking at an event marking Breast Cancer Awareness Day at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in the capital.

Highlighting the importance of early detection and treatment, the adviser stressed the need to train and deploy more specialist doctors across the country.

She said: “We must produce enough specialist doctors so that cancer awareness and treatment can reach people in every district.”

Nurjahan also said that the government has already ensured cancer, kidney, and dialysis treatment facilities in all divisional hospitals.

She said the Linear Accelerator (LINAC) machine is crucial for effective cancer therapy.

“The government has undertaken a Tk363 crore initiative to procure six more LINAC machines which are expected to arrive in the coming months,” she added.

She praised the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery for its timely initiatives in breast cancer treatment and assured continued government support to strengthen such efforts.

Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Professor Dr Md Abu Jafar said breast cancer is completely curable if detected early.

He urged women not to delay or feel embarrassed about getting screened, pointing out that while awareness has traditionally focused on women over 40, cases are increasingly being detected in women under 30.

“So, regardless of age, anyone noticing symptoms should consult a doctor immediately,” he added.

Topics:

Ministry of Health and Family WelfareNurjahan Begum
