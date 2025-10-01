Wednesday, October 01, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Home adviser: Plot to disrupt Durga Puja in hills foiled

'One individual was arrested, but he was not involved in the matter. it was found that no rape had taken place there,' he says

Adviser to the Ministry of Home Affairs, Lieutenant General (Retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury on Wednesday evening, October 1, addressing the Hindu community after visiting a puja mandap in Sukhbaspur, Munshiganj. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 01 Oct 2025, 08:21 PM

There had been an attempt to conspire in the hills to disrupt the Durga Puja, but the effort did not succeed, said Home Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury on Wednesday.

“This time there was a certain conspiracy in the hills to disrupt the Durga Puja. However, their conspiracy did not succeed,” he said while addressing the Hindu community after visiting a puja mandap in Sukhbaspur of Munshiganj.

“One individual was arrested, but he was not involved in the matter. Some criminals forcibly handed him over to the law enforcement agencies. Later, it was found that no rape had taken place there.

“A Chakma physician had examined the victim, and the intended purpose of those behind the conspiracy was not achieved,” Jahangir said.

He also praised the peaceful conduct of the festival. “This year the puja is being celebrated in a very peaceful manner. In Munshiganj in particular, the puja is even more peaceful. For this, I would like to thank the deputy commissioner, the superintendent of police, officials of the administration, and the local residents.”

He added, “One more day remains, and it will also pass peacefully. Afterwards, on the 6th, there will be Lakshmi Puja, and that too will be celebrated smoothly.”

Munshiganj Deputy Commissioner Fatema Tuz Zohra Jannat was also present on the occasion.

Topics:

KhagrachhariDurga PujaMinistry of Home AffairsHillsLt Gen (retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury
