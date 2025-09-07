Majumdar urges land asst commissioners to be people-oriented, ethical

Land Adviser Ali Imam Majumdar on Sunday urged newly appointed assistant commissioners (Land) to develop a people-friendly mindset and uphold ethical conduct in discharging their duties to strengthen the land administration system across the country.

"We must present ourselves as people-friendly officials with specialized knowledge. Several assistant commissioners (Land) have already become nationally recognized through their dedicated public service. They should be role models for others," he said.

Ali Imam Majumdar made the comments while addressing the inauguration ceremony of the 45th and 46th Basic Land Management Course for newly appointed ACs (Land) at the Land Administration Training Center (LATC) in the capital.

Majumdar warned that deviation from the legal path and neglect of public service values would tarnish the reputation of the administration cadre.

He reminded the participants that the assistant commissioner (Land) holds the position of the second most important officer in upazila-level governance and plays a crucial role in field administration.

"Mental thinking must be developed; mindsets must be changed. There is no alternative to integrity and professionalism in public service," he added.

Expressing optimism, the land adviser said that in the coming days, ACs (Land) will further enrich field administration by setting shining examples through their dedication and efficiency.