Food adviser: Govt to sell rice at Tk15 per kg to 5.5m people

Under the food-friendly program, the government has started selling rice at Tk15 per kg among people from Sunday.

The rice will be sold to among 5.5 million people, Food Adviser Ali Imam Majumdar said on Wednesday at a press briefing at Dinajpur circuit house.

The adviser said that after taking the rice-selling initiative, the rice market remained under control throughout the country.

The sale of rice is going on five days a week among 1 million people in eight districts of Rangpur division through registered dealers, he said.

The adviser added that if required, the quantity of rice will be increased.



Describing the Rangpur and Rajshahi divisions as the food banks of the country, the food adviser said the largest paddy and rice procurement campaign in the country's history has been implemented successfully in this region.



“There is adequate food stock in the depots. To avoid any crisis in the food market, permission has been given to import rice through land ports,” he said.



Legal action will be taken against the hoarders if they try to create any artificial crisis, he warned.



Ali Imam Majumder, however, said the country’s rice production is sufficient to meet the local demand. But, the decision to import was taken to meet the additional demands for cows, buffaloes, goats, and poultry feeding.

The food adviser noted that the supply of rice in the market has been increased after the news of rice import surfaced, bringing the market price of rice completely under control.



The rice import activities will continue depending on demand, he added.



Pointing out the high cost of producing all types of food items, including paddy, the adviser said: "Considering the matter the government has taken initiatives to purchase paddy from farmers and rice from traders at fair rate."

“We are implementing the decision so that no one is deprived,” he said.



Earlier in the morning, the food adviser exchanged views with stakeholders on controlling the prices of food.

Rangpur Divisional Commissioner Shahidul Islam presided over the meeting