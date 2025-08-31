Vietnamese ambassador: Dhaka, Hanoi eye direct flight this year

Vietnamese Ambassador to Bangladesh Nguyen Manh Cuong on Sunday said the aviation authorities of Bangladesh and Vietnam are now working very closely to open the official direct flight connecting Hanoi and Dhaka this year.

“To my belief, with the establishment of the first direct flight, our partnership will continue flourishing and greatly contribute to the prosperity of both countries,” Ambassador Cuong said while speaking at a reception marking the 80th Vietnamese National Day at a city hotel.

Food and Land Adviser Ali Imam Majumder spoke at the reception highlighting the growing relations between the two countries.

Diplomats stationed in Dhaka, business leaders and civil society members were present.

The ambassador said people-to-people contact between the two countries should further be promoted to deepen and broaden the traditional friendship in the coming days, stressing that Vietnam will always be a good friend of Bangladesh.

“The government and people of Vietnam always keep in our hearts and greatly value the invaluable support that the government and people of Bangladesh have extended to Vietnam from the past to the present,” he said.

Regarding economics and trade, Ambassador Cuong said the two countries are witnessing the upward trend year by year.

The bilateral trade volume in recent years always exceeds $1 billion, which is a great signal for the continued cooperation between the two governments and business communities, he said.

The envoy said Bangladesh and Vietnam share many things in common in the cause of national building and development that both countries can mutually learn, promote and support each other.

Throughout the long history with ups and downs, he said, their good sentiment has remained unchanged.

Over 52 years of traditional friendship, the two countries have been closely cooperating in multiple areas and became good partners, said the ambassador, noting that the delegation exchanges between Vietnam and Bangladesh are frequently held every year.

Both countries have close cooperation and extend mutual support in favor of each country’s candidature at international forums, Cuong said.

The envoy said the embassy of Vietnam in Bangladesh and he will continue doing the needful to cooperate with all Bangladeshi partners and become the bridge connecting the two countries’ people.

Exactly 80 years ago, in the autumn of 1945, from the very heart of Vietnam - the capital of Hanoi, a blazing epic was born. It awakened the dream of independence and freedom in millions of hearts.

Over the past 80 years, the ambassador said, under the visionary leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam, with the valuable support from all the countries and friends around the world, the Vietnamese people have tirelessly strived to defend independence, sovereignty, unity, territorial integrity and the freedom and happiness of people.

To date, Vietnam has established official diplomatic relations with 194 nations and set up partnership frameworks with 38 leading partners, including neighboring countries, powerful nations and traditional friends.

Vietnam also actively participates in regional and international organizations and forums, such as the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean), the Asian Economic Cooperation Asia-Pacific (Apec), World Trade Organization (WTO) and United Nations and promotes a proactive role in all activities at multilateral institutions.

On behalf of the government of Vietnam, the ambassador expressed his heartfelt thanks to international friends from all the countries and international organizations, who joined the event and have always stood shoulder to shoulder with them in the past war for national independence as well as in the cause of building and defending the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.