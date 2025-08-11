Monday, August 11, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Govt to provide rice at Tk15 per kg for 5.5 million families

There are now 2.179633 million metric tons of food in stock, which is far above safe limit of 1.35 million metric tons, said Adviser Ali Imam Majumder

Photo: Collected
Update : 11 Aug 2025, 09:12 PM

The government will provide 5.5 million families with rice at Tk15 per kg under the Food-Friendly Program starting on Sunday.

This year, the number of beneficiaries has been increased by 0.5 million to a total of 5.5 million families, each of whom will receive 30kg of rice per month at Tk15 per kg.

Food Adviser Ali Imam Majumder shared this information on Monday during an exchange meeting with the district administration and local officials of the Directorate General of Food at the Manikganj Circuit House.

The information was disclosed in a press release sent by the ministry.

Ali Imam Majumder said that the collection drive for Boro season paddy and rice for the current year will conclude on Thursday.

He said that this year, the Food-Friendly Program will run for six months. The first phase will operate from August to November. The program will be suspended in December and January, and in the second phase, it will resume in February and March. A total of 1 million metric tonnes of rice will be distributed.

Expressing satisfaction over the finalization of the list of 54,757 beneficiaries in Manikganj district after verification, the food adviser instructed regular monitoring to ensure timely distribution of the allocated rice at the fixed price and warned of strict action in case of irregularities.

Referring to the current food stock as the highest in the country’s history, he said that there are now 2.179633 million metric tons of food in stock, which is far above the safe limit of 1.35 million metric tonss. He also said that the government has taken early preparations to deal with floods and ensure food security.

It was stated at the meeting that 25% of Manikganj is char land and 65% of its land is low-lying, making it prone to early flooding. The district produces a high amount of fine rice, peanuts, carrots, and various vegetables.

Topics:

Rice PriceAli Imam Majumder
Read More

Adviser: 5.5m families to receive 30kg of rice each at subsidised rate

Food adviser: Country's food situation remains highly satisfactory

Government employees continue protests, disrupting activities at Secretariat

Secretariat employees suspend work abstention, announce new programs

Adviser: Farmers to get smart cards in place of fake TCB cards

Adviser: Rice will become more affordable within two weeks

Latest News

35-year-old man dies as train hits him in Jamalpur

Rusty wheels on the road, for too long

Two bodies recovered from car at hospital basement in Dhaka, identified

UN, media groups condemn Israel’s deadly strike on Al Jazeera team in Gaza

Trump deploys National Guard to tackle Washington crime

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x