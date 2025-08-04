SP reinstated after probe finds no fault in Abdul Hamid travel controversy

Superintendent of Police Mohammad Hasan Chowdhury has been reinstated in Kishoreganj nearly three months after his withdrawal following controversy over former president Md Abdul Hamid’s overseas medical trip.

The directive came through an official order issued on Sunday by the Personnel Management-1 branch of the Police Headquarters. The order was signed by Additional Deputy Inspector General of Police Khandaker Shamima Yesmin.

Former president Md Abdul Hamid travelled to Thailand for medical treatment on May 7. At the time, the approval of his overseas travel sparked widespread reaction and anger, not only within the administration but also in the political sphere.

Many stated that it was not appropriate to allow the former president to travel abroad.

Following the incident, then-SP of Kishoreganj Hasan Chowdhury was withdrawn from duty. Simultaneously, an additional police superintendent stationed at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport immigration was also withdrawn, and two other officials were suspended.

According to a source, upon recent review by the Police Headquarters, no administrative negligence was found in Hasan Chowdhury’s conduct, which led to his reinstatement. As a result, he will resume his responsibilities as SP of Kishoreganj. He had originally assumed the position on August 31, 2024.

Contacted for comment, Hasan Chowdhury said: “I resumed my duties as SP from Monday. I seek everyone's cooperation in maintaining law and order.”

It may be noted that former president Md Abdul Hamid returned to the country on July 19 after receiving medical treatment in Thailand.