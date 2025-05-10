Saturday, May 10, 2025

Home adviser: Negligence in Abdul Hamid's departure will not be spared

Home Adviser Jahangir Alam denies knowledge of any DSB request for a travel ban on Abdul Hamid

File image of Home Affairs Adviser Lieutenant General (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury. Photo: Collected
Update : 10 May 2025, 01:23 PM

Home Affairs Adviser Lieutenant General (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury has said that action will be taken against anyone found responsible for negligence regarding the departure of former president Abdul Hamid from the country.

He made the remark while speaking to reporters on Saturday afternoon after inspecting Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

"We have initially taken action against several individuals. A probe committee has been formed and they are currently working. If the investigation report finds that others were also negligent, action will be taken against them," he said.

When asked about the application made by the district Detective and Special Branch (DSB) requesting a travel ban on Abdul Hamid, the adviser said: "I am not aware of any such application made by the district DSB."

In response to another question, he commented on protests related to demands and grievances. "Holding protests on the roads causes public suffering. Protesters should keep that in mind and move to alternative venues," he said.

"After being told yesterday in front of Jamuna, the protesters moved to Shahbagh. Although there is some public inconvenience there as well, they are allowing emergency vehicles to pass," he added.

Abdul HamidLt Gen (retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury
