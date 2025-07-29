Two more wells will be dug in Jamalpur for gas exploration

The government has decided to dig two more gas wells in Jamalpur as part of the ongoing exploration work, reported BSS.

"We hope that digging work for two more wells in Jamalpur will be started in January next year for searching for gas, after completion of documentary work by December this year," Petrobangla Chairman Md Rezanur Rahman while presiding over a seminar in the capital yesterday.

The government has undertaken various initiatives to dig more wells to increase gas production from domestic sources, he added.

The seminar titled 'Energy Security of the Country: Challenges and Way Forward - the Role of Media' was held at Petrobangla auditorium.

Energy expert Professor Dr Ijaz Hossain presented a keynote paper in the seminar, while Petrobangla directors AKM Mizanur Rahman and Engineer Md Rafiqul Islam described activities and initiatives of its subordinate companies.

Chairman of Forum for Energy Reporters Bangladesh (FERB) Shamim Jahangir also delivered a speech and highlighted the media role for energy security in the country.

Professor Ijaz predicted that the country would need 4,600 mmcfd gas in 2030 to meet the ongoing and future demand.

He said domestic gas production will have to be kept at least 2000 mmcfd through vigorous exploration activities by the government, while existing Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) will have to be fully operational adding more 100 mmcfd gas.

Ijaz also suggested the government for installation of two new FSRU having a supply capacity of at least 1400 mmcfd.

Petrobangla Director AKM Mizanur Rahman said Petrobangla has paid all external outstanding Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) payments ahead of two months of its payment schedule fixed on 30 June.

"Overdue balance came zero on 30th April 2025. Till today payment is up to date," he said.

Rahman said with proper coordination between the ministry and Petrobangla, the outstanding bills of power and fertilizer categories was brought to Tk17,487.90 crore, which was Tk20,362.49 crore in December 2024.

"The average due is acceptable from Tk12,000 crore to Tk13,000 crore, as we have eight categories of clients across the country. The Petrobangla usually sells gas to clients at Tk5,200 crore to Tk5800 crore per month," he said.

According to his presentation information, the financial loss due to technical/system losses in FY2023-2024 and FY 2024-2025 were Tk3,789.50 crore and Tk3,285.73 crore till March 2025 respectively.

The International Development Association (World Bank) came forward with a Guarantee facility against which funded and non-funded facilities are offered at cheaper rates.

A total of $700 Million Guarantee will come under this facility in two tranches one starting from November, 2025 and the other November, 2026.

Petrobangla has been able to form a consortium of three international and five Bangladeshi banks to avail this guarantee facility, in return of offering the funds and facilities.

Compared to the existing non-funded and funded facility arrangement Petrobangla will be able to save Tk128 crore per year or Tk256 crore per year (when $700 million in whole will be activated).