Law Minister non-committal on increasing penalty for employers violating workers' rights

  • 'Penalty could be increased to Tk25,000'
  • 'Any decision to increase penalties will involve discussions with all stakeholders'
  • ILO's recommendations incorporated into amendments to labour law, says minister 

 

File image of Law, Justice, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 30 Apr 2024, 07:42 PM

Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq has said that if employers violate workers' rights, the penalty could be increased to Tk25,000 according to the law.

Initially, the penalty for such violations was TK5,000, but it has now been increased to TK20,000, and could be increased to Tk25,000, Huq said - neither is considered adequate as a deterrent for employers prone to exploiting workers.

The law minister was talking to journalists after a meeting with the ILO delegation on Tuesday.

He further said that any decision to increase penalties will involve discussions with all stakeholders, including employers, workers, and other stakeholders.

Regarding the advice provided by the International Labour Organization (ILO) to increase penalties for employers, Anisul Huq mentioned that discussions have been held with them. He mentioned that the ILO's recommendations have been incorporated into the amendments to the labour law.

“It has been decided in today's meeting that the recommendations of the ILO will be presented to the Technical Committee of the Ministry of Labour and Employment on May 7. A meeting will be called on May 12 to finalize the matter, where the definitive statement regarding the ILO's recommendations on labor law amendments will be made,” he said.

When asked about the specifics of the ILO's recommendations, Huq said that the recommendations have been incorporated into the amendments.

“One notable change is the reduction of the threshold for forming trade unions or organizations in factories with over 30,000 workers, which previously required 20% support and has now been reduced to 15%. They have accepted this proposal. Additionally, discussions have been held regarding some general international standards, which will be implemented,” he added.

