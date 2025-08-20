Govt to include domestic workers in new labour law

The government is planning to include domestic workers in the new ‘labour law’, expected by October 2025, Labour Secretary AHM Shafiquzzaman said, highlighting its commitment to improving their rights and working conditions.

He made the remarks on Wednesday while addressing the National Coordination Meeting on Domestic Workers’ Rights, held in Dhaka with the participation of government officials, civil society representatives, labour rights activists, international partners and domestic worker leaders.

Oxfam, CAMPE, and the International Labour Organization (ILO) jointly organised the event, with support from Global Affairs Canada, the European Union and the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

Speakers stressed the need for better coordination mechanisms, effective implementation of the Labour Reform Commission’s recommendations and greater recognition of domestic workers as part of the skilled workforce.

The event’s key recommendations included forming a dedicated forum for coordination, including domestic workers in the national census, ensuring maternity leave and childcare facilities, providing skills training and conducting a nationwide survey through the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS).

Special guests at the meeting included representatives from the Canadian High Commission, the European Union, ILO and the Bangladesh Labour Federation.

Syeda Monira Sultana, Senior Programme Officer of ILO Bangladesh, underscored the importance of continued collaboration to uphold the dignity and rights of domestic workers.