Sakhawat: Govt is working to ensure workers’ rights

Brigadier General (Retd) M Sakhawat Hussain, adviser to the Ministry of Labour and Employment, said the interim government is actively working to ensure the rights of workers.

He added that a united front between employers and workers could transform the social landscape.

He made these comments on Thursday while attending a rally organized on Manik Mia Avenue in the capital to observe International Workers’ Day and National Occupational Health and Safety Day.

Highlighting the government’s ongoing efforts, he noted that the steps initiated by the interim government to secure workers’ rights are expected to make a significant impact on the international stage.

During his speech, the adviser also reflected on Bangladesh’s current standing within the International Labour Organization (ILO).

He stated that upon reviewing the situation at the ILO, it became evident that over the past two to three decades, workers’ wages and safety conditions have deteriorated significantly.

He even mentioned that there were concerns about a potential ban.

Brigadier General (Retd) M Sakhawat Hussain added that the government is working towards improving workers’ conditions and rights.

While he acknowledged that much work remains, he expressed optimism that the initial reforms already underway will bring about substantial positive change.