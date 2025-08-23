Saturday, August 23, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Anisul, Menon sent to jail after remand

The duo were produced before the court and IO requested that they be sent to jail

Collage image of former law minister Anisul Huq and former minister Rashed Khan Menon. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 23 Aug 2025, 07:51 PM

Former law minister Anisul Huq and former minister Rashed Khan Menon have been sent to jail following a five-day remand in connection with the killing of Mehedi Hasan in Jatrabari during the July Uprising.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Rakibul Hasan passed the order on Saturday.

They were produced before the court the same day after the case investigation officer, Md Kawser Hossain, requested that they be sent to jail, which the court approved.

Earlier, on January 20 this year, the court had granted a five-day remand for them in the case. Later, on August 20, the investigation officer took them into custody for interrogation.

According to the case statement, on July 18, during the complete shutdown enforced as part of the anti-discrimination student movement, Mehedi Hasan participated in a peaceful demonstration at Kajla under Jatrabari police station.

He sustained bullet injuries amid firing by police and Awami League leaders and activists, was rescued, and taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where he died around 6 pm.

RemandRashed Khan MenonLaw Minister Anisul HuqRevolution 2024
x