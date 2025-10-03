Shahidul Alam determined as Sumud flotilla enters Palestinian time zone

After entering the Palestinian time zone, Shahidul Alam, a Bangladeshi member of the global Sumud flotilla, almost all of whose boats have been intercepted by Israel, reaffirmed their determination to reach Gaza despite all obstacles.

In a video message released on Friday, Shahidul Alam said their boat had entered the Palestinian time zone.

Of the nine boats in the flotilla, which are still not intercepted by Israel, the boat Shahidul is in is trailing behind but is expected to catch up with the rest and take the lead soon.

“Since we will be in the leading position, our boat may be targeted by Israeli forces,” he said. “But we are prepared to take any risk and are committed to breaking through any illegal obstacles to reach Gaza.”

Although carrying relief aid, Shahidul Alam emphasized that their mission is primarily to break the illegal siege of Israel.

“We are going not just with aid—we are going to break the Israeli siege,” he said. “We have the right to go to Palestine, to observe the situation, and inform the world.”

In an English text message accompanying the video message, Shahidul Alam, also a celebrated photographer, mentioned that his boat was carrying 96 people, including 82 representatives from the media and medical profession.

He condemned the killing of civilians, journalists, and healthcare workers by Israeli forces.

“Fourteen doctors from Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) have been killed, yet we are still waiting to see how France will respond. So far, we have only seen words, no action,” he said.

“This is not a time for talk. It is a time for action,” he added.

“Even if some world leaders fail, we, as civilians, will do whatever we can.”

He concluded by expressing gratitude to the public for support: “Your love and encouragement are our strength.”