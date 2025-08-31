UAE to recruit 400 Bangladeshi drivers

Dubai Taxi Corporation, a state-run transport company of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), will recruit 400 drivers from Bangladesh.

For this purpose, a three-day selection test will be held at the Bangladesh-Korea Technical Training Center (BKTTC) in Kalyanpur on September 9, 14, and 15.

The information was confirmed in an official letter signed by M Abdul Gaffar, deputy director of the Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training (BMET) under the Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment, on August 24.

The recruiting agency Al-Anas Overseas has received both the demand note and a letter of authority to appoint 400 male drivers for Dubai Taxi Corporation, according to BMET.

BKTTC will arrange a job fair to complete the recruitment process through the scheduled selection tests.