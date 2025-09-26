Body of Bangladeshi worker killed in Dubai arrives after a month

The body of Md Sabuj, 36, a Bangladeshi national killed in Dubai, was brought to his home at Matlab Uttar upazila of Chandpur on Thursday, nearly a month after his death abroad.

Family sources said Sabuj was murdered on the night of August 22 by an Omani national in the Ajman Karama area of Dubai. The dispute reportedly arose when Sabuj confronted the individual over overdue rent at their shared accommodation. The man struck him on the head with a heavy object, causing immediate death, reports Bangla Tribune.

Due to bureaucratic and legal procedures, Sabuj’s body remained overseas for almost a month. His remains were flown back to Bangladesh early Thursday at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport and brought to his village around 11:30am. Relatives and hundreds of villagers gathered to pay their last respects.

Sabuj’s mother, Parul Begum, said: “My son went abroad to support the family. I knew he would one day return, having fulfilled his dreams, but today he has returned as a corpse.”

His wife, Reema, added, “Our 10-year-old son is crying for his father. Darkness has descended upon our lives.”