Friday, September 26, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Body of Bangladeshi worker killed in Dubai arrives after a month

Due to bureaucratic and legal procedures, his body remained overseas for nearly a month

Body of Bangladeshi national Md Sabuj, who was murdered in Dubai, arrives at his village home in Matlab Uttar, Chandpur, with relatives and hundreds of villagers mourning his death on Thursday, September 25, 2025. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 26 Sep 2025, 06:47 PM

The body of Md Sabuj, 36, a Bangladeshi national killed in Dubai, was brought to his home at Matlab Uttar upazila of Chandpur on Thursday, nearly a month after his death abroad.

Family sources said Sabuj was murdered on the night of August 22 by an Omani national in the Ajman Karama area of Dubai. The dispute reportedly arose when Sabuj confronted the individual over overdue rent at their shared accommodation. The man struck him on the head with a heavy object, causing immediate death, reports Bangla Tribune.

Due to bureaucratic and legal procedures, Sabuj’s body remained overseas for almost a month. His remains were flown back to Bangladesh early Thursday at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport and brought to his village around 11:30am. Relatives and hundreds of villagers gathered to pay their last respects.

Sabuj’s mother, Parul Begum, said: “My son went abroad to support the family. I knew he would one day return, having fulfilled his dreams, but today he has returned as a corpse.”

His wife, Reema, added, “Our 10-year-old son is crying for his father. Darkness has descended upon our lives.”

 

Topics:

OmanChandpurDubai
Read More

Rehab centre shut in Chandpur, 27 flee amid unrest

Bangladesh, Oman ink MoU on diplomatic training

Chandpur sees ilish glut, prices ease before October ban

Youth dies in motorcycle crash in Motijheel

Hospital closed in Chandpur after newborn burial shock

Body of 3-year-old recovered from pond in Chandpur; uncle, aunt held

Latest News

Alonso warns against overconfidence before Madrid derby

Coke Studio’s Moha Jadu fuses Bengali spirit with Persian passion

Non-resident Bangladeshis must travel via Bangladesh for Hajj, ministry says

Rehab centre shut in Chandpur, 27 flee amid unrest

Nasir: Chhatra Dal wants peaceful, progressive student politics

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x